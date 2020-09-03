Mrs. Audrey S. Archey (neé Schultz), 82, of Bonita Springs, returned to the Lord on August 19, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Augustine Schultz. Audrey was born on February 15, 1938, as the 11th of 13 children, in Milwaukee, WI. She grew up locally, and met her future husband Brian Archey through a mutual friend in the Air Force and upon graduation, the two were wed. She relocated several times as she followed Brian through his service in the Air Force and was blessed along the way with three children: Madge, Christine, and Dean. She and her family settled in Ft. Myers to raise her family. Upon Brian's passing in 1969, she had to learn all new facets including teaching herself to drive and managing the family's finances. Education was always an important part of life and she ensured her children succeeded in all their classes. She spent many years as a Domestic Engineer for the very Christian School that educated her children. Audrey had many passions in her life including sewing clothes for her family, quilting, and stamp collecting. She loved to cook, and had a legendary pound cake that was the envy of many. She enjoyed sharing her unwavering faith with others, particularly the children she taught at the First Assembly of God. Above all was the time she spent with her family and friends. Audrey is survived by her children: Madge M. Archey-Hassell and husband Gary of FL, Christine M. Archey of FL, Dean G. Archey and wife Tami of FL. She was the sister to 12 siblings including Lorraine Grimes and her husband Charles "Chuck" of FL. Grandmother to Amanda Hassell, Rebecca Lynn Archey, Brian Wayne Archey II, Ann Marie Edenton and husband Thomas. Great-Grandmother to Castille and Athena Edenton. A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, August 29, at 11:00am in Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home located on 28300 S. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, FL. The family of Audrey Archey had received friends and family from 10:00am until the time of the Service. In Lieu of flowers, Donations in memory of Audrey may be made to the charity of your choice
