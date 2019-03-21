Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Audrey E. Hanft


1946 - 2019
Audrey E. Hanft Obituary
Audrey E. Hanft

Naples, FL

Audrey Ellen Hanft, 73, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, at Avow Hospice of Naples

following a battle with cancer.

Audrey was born to parents Sol and Sally Drutman, on

January 23, 1946, in Bronx, New York. She grew up in Long Island, New York, with her

parents and brother, Michael.

During her life, Audrey worked as an office manager, accounts payable, and overall general bookkeeper, for many major local businesses, ranging all the way from car dealerships, to multi million dollar neighborhoods, to construction supply.

Audrey was married for 47 years to Richard Hanft, whom preceded her in death in 1999. They have two surviving

children, Stacey and Adam; and ten grandchildren, Jesse, Cody, Hailey, Lia, Gabby, Rosie, Matthew, Rebekah, Eli, and Ellie; and one great grandchild, Jackson.

A Crypt side service will be held on Saturday, 23, 2019, at promptly 2pm.

A reception and celebration of life will be held following the service at her home,

2092 Isla De Palma Circle, Naples, Fl 33419

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Avow Hospice, of Naples.

To share condolences online, visit WWW.Fullernaples.com/tributes/Audrey-Hanft
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
