Audrey Ellen Hanft, 73, of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019, at Avow Hospice of Naples



following a battle with cancer.



Audrey was born to parents Sol and Sally Drutman, on



January 23, 1946, in Bronx, New York. She grew up in Long Island, New York, with her



parents and brother, Michael.



During her life, Audrey worked as an office manager, accounts payable, and overall general bookkeeper, for many major local businesses, ranging all the way from car dealerships, to multi million dollar neighborhoods, to construction supply.



Audrey was married for 47 years to Richard Hanft, whom preceded her in death in 1999. They have two surviving



children, Stacey and Adam; and ten grandchildren, Jesse, Cody, Hailey, Lia, Gabby, Rosie, Matthew, Rebekah, Eli, and Ellie; and one great grandchild, Jackson.



A Crypt side service will be held on Saturday, 23, 2019, at promptly 2pm.



A reception and celebration of life will be held following the service at her home,



2092 Isla De Palma Circle, Naples, Fl 33419



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Avow Hospice, of Naples.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Avow Hospice, of Naples.