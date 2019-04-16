Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Rothman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Patricia Rothman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Patricia Rothman Obituary
Audrey Patricia Rothman

Naples, FL

Audrey Patricia Rothman, 89, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Audrey resided at the Memory Care Center of Naples where she lived for the past several years. Audrey was born in Troy, NY on March 17, 1930. She was the daughter of Richard and Angelena Simpson.

Audrey was married to Jerome Rothman, who

predeceased her. She is

survived by two sisters: Kathleen Russo of Albany, NY and Arlene Keenan of Wilmington, DE. Audrey is also survived by her three children: Donald Rothman of Tega Cay, SC, Sherry Irvin of Naples, FL, and Robin Schwartzfarb of NY, NY. In addition, Audrey leaves behind six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In her early years, Audrey was a professional fashion model and was an airline stewardess for Delta Airlines. As her children got older, Audrey went back to school and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. She went on to have a long and productive career in nursing.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now