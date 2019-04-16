Audrey Patricia Rothman



Naples, FL



Audrey Patricia Rothman, 89, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. Audrey resided at the Memory Care Center of Naples where she lived for the past several years. Audrey was born in Troy, NY on March 17, 1930. She was the daughter of Richard and Angelena Simpson.



Audrey was married to Jerome Rothman, who



predeceased her. She is



survived by two sisters: Kathleen Russo of Albany, NY and Arlene Keenan of Wilmington, DE. Audrey is also survived by her three children: Donald Rothman of Tega Cay, SC, Sherry Irvin of Naples, FL, and Robin Schwartzfarb of NY, NY. In addition, Audrey leaves behind six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In her early years, Audrey was a professional fashion model and was an airline stewardess for Delta Airlines. As her children got older, Audrey went back to school and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse. She went on to have a long and productive career in nursing.



A memorial service will be on Saturday, May 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com. Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary