Dr. August Schomburg Jr.
Naples, FL
Dr. August Schomburg, Jr. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after a brief illness. A second-generation military officer, Dr. Schomburg was born on May 14, 1936, to Lieutenant General August Schomburg and Fern Wynne Schomburg. He was born in Hawaii when it was still a U.S. territory - not yet a state. He
graduated from Heidelberg High School in Germany in 1954, and graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in 1958.
Dr. Schomburg met and married - within just three months - the love of his life, Brenda Sue Huffine of Columbus,
Georgia, on December 27, 1958. They moved extensively in the coming years as Dr. Schomburg served in the United States Army.
While assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division as a
Company Commander, Dr. Schomburg served with
distinction during Operation Power Pack, the Dominican Crisis, where he earned the Purple Heart medal for wounds received in action. After rehabilitating, he was assigned to the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, where he received a Bronze Star for his tour in Vietnam (Dak To and Tuy Hoa). He concluded his time with the Army at Fort Benning, where he served as the Special Projects Officer for the filming of the motion picture, The Green Berets, starring John Wayne.
Following his military service, he became a successful businessman in the packaging industry in Chicago. He then pursued and received his PhD in Strategic Management from The University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, in 1992. Dr. Schomburg loved to teach and share his experiences, and became a professor at American University in Washington, DC. Ultimately, he served as the Director of Graduate Programs at the Kogod School of Business.
Dr. Schomburg and his wife retried in 2003 to Naples,
Florida, where they had vacationed for years. Living at the beach was his dream come true.
Dr. Schomburg was predeceased by his parents; his
sister Alice Schomburg Maher; and his daughter Ruth Ann
Schomburg and her daughter Jessica Jane Motti. He is survived by his wife Brenda; son August Schomburg and his wife Heather Naomi Norden of Live Oak, Florida; son Paul Schomburg and his wife Kelly Cooley Schomburg of McLean, Virginia; and many adorable grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial
Gardens, 525 111th Avenue North, Naples, Florida 34108. The service will be preceded by a visitation, which starts at 2:00 PM. Dr. Schomburg will be buried with a graveside service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 Algonquin Road, Palatine, Illinois 60067.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Dr. Schomburg to The Salvation Army (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org).
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019