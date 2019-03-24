Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 111th Avenue North
Naples, FL 34108
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery
1185 Algonquin Road,
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for August Schomburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. August Schomburg Jr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. August Schomburg Jr. Obituary
Dr. August Schomburg Jr.

Naples, FL

Dr. August Schomburg, Jr. passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after a brief illness. A second-generation military officer, Dr. Schomburg was born on May 14, 1936, to Lieutenant General August Schomburg and Fern Wynne Schomburg. He was born in Hawaii when it was still a U.S. territory - not yet a state. He

graduated from Heidelberg High School in Germany in 1954, and graduated from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina in 1958.

Dr. Schomburg met and married - within just three months - the love of his life, Brenda Sue Huffine of Columbus,

Georgia, on December 27, 1958. They moved extensively in the coming years as Dr. Schomburg served in the United States Army.

While assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division as a

Company Commander, Dr. Schomburg served with

distinction during Operation Power Pack, the Dominican Crisis, where he earned the Purple Heart medal for wounds received in action. After rehabilitating, he was assigned to the 1st Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, where he received a Bronze Star for his tour in Vietnam (Dak To and Tuy Hoa). He concluded his time with the Army at Fort Benning, where he served as the Special Projects Officer for the filming of the motion picture, The Green Berets, starring John Wayne.

Following his military service, he became a successful businessman in the packaging industry in Chicago. He then pursued and received his PhD in Strategic Management from The University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, in 1992. Dr. Schomburg loved to teach and share his experiences, and became a professor at American University in Washington, DC. Ultimately, he served as the Director of Graduate Programs at the Kogod School of Business.

Dr. Schomburg and his wife retried in 2003 to Naples,

Florida, where they had vacationed for years. Living at the beach was his dream come true.

Dr. Schomburg was predeceased by his parents; his

sister Alice Schomburg Maher; and his daughter Ruth Ann

Schomburg and her daughter Jessica Jane Motti. He is survived by his wife Brenda; son August Schomburg and his wife Heather Naomi Norden of Live Oak, Florida; son Paul Schomburg and his wife Kelly Cooley Schomburg of McLean, Virginia; and many adorable grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial

Gardens, 525 111th Avenue North, Naples, Florida 34108. The service will be preceded by a visitation, which starts at 2:00 PM. Dr. Schomburg will be buried with a graveside service at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, 1185 Algonquin Road, Palatine, Illinois 60067.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in memory of Dr. Schomburg to The Salvation Army (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org).
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now