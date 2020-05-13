|
|
Aurelia Concepcion Alarcon
Naples, FL - Aurelia Concepcion Alarcon of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Naples Community Hospital. She was born in the Philippines on December 11, 1932. The middle of seven children, she led a full and generous life.
She is now an Angel in heaven and joins her husband, Abelardo M. Alarcon; her parents, Ireneo and Silveria Concepcion; together with her sisters, Sophia C. Sagritalo, Dr. Alejandra C. Ansorge, Eufrocenia C. Andrade, and brothers, Dr. Benedicto Concepcion and Moises Concepcion.
Aurelia is survived by her sister, Maria Lourdes C. Blanco (Teofilo A.) of Naples, FL. Left to cherish her memory are her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; as well as her loyal companion and dear friend, Eileen Matia.
Aurelia had brought beauty and color to the world in so many ways. She graduated from the prestigious University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines. Throughout her life and for over 30 years, she worked as a beautician, owner of her own business as a hairdresser and a dressmaker and then had a successful career in Hollywood as a make-up artist. She was able to finally retire first in California and eventually moved to Florida. She loved and adored her dog, Bobbit, and enjoyed traveling around the world. She was a parishioner of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Naples, FL.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services at St. Agnes Church will be attended by very close family and friends. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
