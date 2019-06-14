|
Holmes was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 7, 1940 and peacefully passed away with the comfort of his wife on June 5, 2019 after a valiant fight against his third diagnosis of cancer. He grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, attending Dundee Elementary and Central High School from 1945-1958. After high school, he attended Sullivan Prep in Washington D.C. before attending the U.S. Military Academy, West Point. His career began at B.F. Goodrich in Akron, Ohio. Holmes then became a founding partner, sales manager, and Executive V.P. of Contech Inc from 1967-1981. After selling Contech, he established The Empson Company, in Excelsior, Minnesota, which was an 11 state manufacture' representative company for building materials. In 2006, he sold the Empson Company and proceeded to work as consultant for one of his major clients, Penofin. He formally retired in 2008. Holmes married the love of his life, Rene Hutcherson, in 2006, culminating a relationship they had initiated in 1958 and rekindled in 1998. Holmes had a loving family of two brothers and sister-in-laws, Jon and Cindy Empson and Dan and Liz Empson; three children, Kathy Nelson(Kevin), Mike Empson, Christie Schweiger. He had seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Holmes accepted a "call" that he could not refuse for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends that he has not seen in a very long time. His new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he can continue socializing, entertaining with his stories, cruising the world, discussing history, following his Minnesota sports teams, monitoring the stock market, and teaching about Warren Buffett and financial strategies. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2pm at Marco Lutheran Church, 525 N. Collier Blvd, Marco Island, Florida. The service will be live streamed and archived on www.MarcoLutheran.org. His internment will be in Newbern, Tennessee, where he will continue to share his next life with his wife Rene. Instead of flowers, Holmes would hope that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 14, 2019