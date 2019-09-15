|
Barbara Dyche Betts
Naples, FL - Barbara D. Betts, 92, of Naples, FL and Lancaster, PA, passed of natural causes on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Willow Valley Community in Willow Street, PA.
Barbara D. Betts was preceded in death after 52 years of marriage, by her first husband, the late William E. Betts, Jr., DO who died in 2001. Several years later she married and is survived by her husband, John F. Garber, Jr., also of Naples, FL and Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are her children: Christine Betts Olsen of Richland, WA, Lori Betts Sturgess of Lancaster, PA, William E. Betts, III of Denver, CO and Tracy Betts Martinez of Washington, DC who were all present at the time of her passing. Barbara D. Betts is also survived by three grandsons, two granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.
Bobbie was born in Towaco, New Jersey to Elva Maywood Seamen Dyche and James Albert Dyche. She attended Pompton Lakes High School of Pompton Lakes, NJ and Blackstone College in Blackstone, VA.
She was members of The Club of Pelican Bay, Lancaster Country Club, (Lancaster, PA) and the Hamilton Club. She volunteered at the American Cancer Association and American Heart Association and Community Hospital of Lancaster. She also volunteered for the Lancaster Police Department, Elizabeth Martin School, and Reading to Pre-School (Naples, FL.) She attended Naples United Church of Christ Naples, FL.
Bobbie served on the Boards of the Women's Republican Club, Women's Symphony Association and the Ladies Golf Associations of Naples, FL. Bobbie was an avid golfer, enthusiastic bridge player and extensive traveler. Most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
A private family burial was held Monday, September 2, 2019.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive Lancaster, PA. www.caringhospice.com.
Please visit Bobbie's Memorial page at www.TheGroffs.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019