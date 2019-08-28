|
|
Barbara Helen Spehn
Marco Island - Barbara Helen Spehn, 85, of Marco Island and Fox Lake, Illinois passed away peacefully at Bradford Square Retirement Home on August 16, 2019
Barbara was born November 17, 1933 in Detroit Michigan to the late Charles and Helen Bishop.
Barbara enjoyed movie and lunch outings with her ladies groups in Marco Island and Fox Lake Illinois.
She is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Darcy Spehn; granddaughter, Nicole; and grandson, Michael; nephew, Michael and his wife Sherry Apel. She is preceded by her husband, John B. Spehn Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara's name to
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019