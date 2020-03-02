|
A wonderful loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Barbara passed into eternal life on February 5, 2020. Always smiling, she looked for the good in people and her kindness and optimism for life shined on all those around her. A longtime resident of Bonita Springs, FL, Barbara Burden Hopkins was born on July 25, 1920 to Merritt Judson Hopkins and Edith Ross Burden in Willimantic, CT. She grew up in Syracuse, NY and also resided in Pittsfield, MA and Canaan, NY. She attended Northfield school, for which she had a special devotion. She received her Cum Laude degree in Education and Nutrition from Syracuse University, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She held positions as Director of the Test Kitchen for Kenyon and Eckhardt Advertising Agency, Co-editor of the food page for Redbook magazine, NY State Extension agent and teacher in NY State schools. She wrote food, nutrition and shelling articles for Florida papers and also The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, MA. She taught cooking classes and hosted a local television program called "Economy Kitchen". She served on the Alumni Council for Northfield Mount Herman School and held Nutrition posts for the American Heart Association and the Berkshire County Medical Association. She was a member of the Naples United Church of Christ Congregational and a former member of Moorings Presbyterian Church and First Congregational Church in Pittsfield, MA where she was a Deacon and President of the Women's Association. She was a past member of the Junior League, Board Member of the League of Women Voters and Treasurer of the Lenox Garden Club. She was a member of the Auxiliaries of Hillcrest Hospital and The Berkshire Medical Center. She served as President of the Historical Society of Canaan, NY. While living in Florida she has enjoyed shell collecting and won numerous awards for her original shell artwork. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing bridge, walking and reading. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing. Barbara was married to Harry E Judson, MD a former Ophthalmologist and leaves 3 children: Lynn Judson Garrett of Lakewood, CO; Deborah Judson-Ebbets of Crozet, VA and Peter H Judson, MD of Suffield, CT. She leaves 8 Grandchildren: Christopher, Timothy, Alexander and Nicholas Judson; Sarah Bisono; Christine Hinckley, David Garrett and Laurel Lan. She also leaves her niece Merry Maxwell, her nephews Dale Moses and Gaard Moses as well as 11 great-grandchildren. The family will be having a Memorial Service for her at a later date, closer to her 100th birthday in July, 2020.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 14, 2020