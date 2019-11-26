|
Barbara J. Clark
Naples - On November 17, 2019 Barbara J. Clark passed away at the age of 76, after a long struggle with COPD. She was born in Cleveland, OH on May 10, 1943 to Barbara (Bremner) and John Jalovec. Barbara was raised in Chagrin Falls and later Shaker Heights, Ohio with her brother John and sister Roseann. She was married to D. Wade Clark for over 50 years and they lived Northbrook, IL and Naples, Fl. What we just lost was a dynamic happy infectious personality, who loved people. As a mother of 3 David W. (Teri), Sarah (McNally) (Pat), and Michael D. And Grandmother to 4 grandsons D. Wade Clark, Clark, Patrick and John Ryan McNally she care deeply about all of them. Barbara loved to knit. Afghans, adult and children's sweaters and scarfs seemed to be in constant production. She was a 10 handicapper and a major contributor in the saving of Sportsman's golf course for public use in Northbrook. She worked many winters as the office administrator for a Santa Claus mall picture company and she was active in Misericordia in Chicago. Barbara was a wonderful woman. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Donations maybe made to any anti smoking organization or Heritage House of Naples. Cremation was entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019