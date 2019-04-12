Services
Muller-Thompson Funeral Chapel
2011 Pine Ridge Road
Naples , FL 34109
(239) 597-8888
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alban’s Church
3625 Chapel Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McBrinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. McBrinn


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara J. McBrinn Obituary
Barbara J. McBrinn

Naples, FL

Barbara McBrinn passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Barbara was born Feb. 26, 1926 in Philadelphia, Pa. She married James McBrinn in November of 1947. They had three boys, Richard McBrinn, James McBrinn and Mark McBrinn. Barbara has five grandchildren, Thomas McBrinn, Andrew McBrinn, Lauren Martin, Brian McBrinn and Stephanie McBrinn and was also blessed to see and enjoy two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Lilly. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Ehringer and her beloved sister, Dorothy Brenchman.

A memorial service will be held at St. Alban's Church, 3625 Chapel Rd., Newtown Square, Pa. on June 14th at 10 a.m.

For online condolences, to share memories or light a

candle, visit Barbara's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now