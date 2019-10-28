|
Barbara J. Wartberg
Naples - Barbara Wartberg age 73 passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday October 22nd, 2019. She was born July 19, 1946 to George and Gladys Hawkins.
Barbara started her career in Banking in 1967 with the Bank of Naples then Barnett Bank and finally finishing her career with First National Bank in May,2000. Barbara was a very loving and caring daughter, sister, friend, and devoted Mother and Grandmother.
She is survived by her son Jeff and his wife Erin Boyd, 2 Granddaughters Katelyn and Mackenzie Boyd. Sister Beverly Friend Hawkins, Brother Buddy and his wife Lauree Hawkins. Five nephews Sean and Ross Friend, Beau, Brad, and Brett Hawkins and one niece Brianna Disharoon.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Barbara touched are invited to Fuller Funeral Home at 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples for a memorial service on Sunday November 3rd at 5pm.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the (Stroke.org).
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019