Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wartberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Wartberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Wartberg Obituary
Barbara J. Wartberg

Naples - Barbara Wartberg age 73 passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday October 22nd, 2019. She was born July 19, 1946 to George and Gladys Hawkins.

Barbara started her career in Banking in 1967 with the Bank of Naples then Barnett Bank and finally finishing her career with First National Bank in May,2000. Barbara was a very loving and caring daughter, sister, friend, and devoted Mother and Grandmother.

She is survived by her son Jeff and his wife Erin Boyd, 2 Granddaughters Katelyn and Mackenzie Boyd. Sister Beverly Friend Hawkins, Brother Buddy and his wife Lauree Hawkins. Five nephews Sean and Ross Friend, Beau, Brad, and Brett Hawkins and one niece Brianna Disharoon.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Barbara touched are invited to Fuller Funeral Home at 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples for a memorial service on Sunday November 3rd at 5pm.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the (Stroke.org).
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now