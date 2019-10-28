|
Barbara Jean Flanders
Bonita Springs - Barbara Jean (Morgan) Flanders passed away peacefully at home in Bonita Springs, Florida on October 26, 2019 with her loving husband and daughter by her side. She was born on May 11, 1931 to Burrel and Elsie (Nelson) Morgan in Speedway, Indiana. Barbara graduated from Speedway High School in 1949 and went on to attend Indiana University, Bloomington, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. She worked at Allison Motors in Indianapolis where she met her husband of 63 years, Jerry D. Flanders, and their love story began.
Barbara was an active contributor in the various communities in which she lived as wife, mother, sister, friend, business owner and selfless volunteer. She was a member of the Philanthropic sorority, Psi Iota Xi. She started the chapter of Westridge Homemakers Club, associated with Purdue University. Barbara was a member of Christian Women's Club and Country Club of Indianapolis as well as the Bonita Springs First Presbyterian Church and volunteered weekly at the First Presbyterian Thrift Shop.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jerry; son, Scott Flanders (Linda); daughter, Jane Flanders; five grandchildren, Jade Scaglione (Fran), Jordan Flanders (Andrew Kushner), Ali Flanders (Juan Brito), James Garrido and Ashley Garrido; three great-grandchildren, Lennan, Isla and Francis Scaglione; sister, Nancy Shupe (Bill); two nephews, Mark Shupe and Jeffrey Shupe; one niece, Stacy Sprecher; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Barbara's family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, care givers and her dedicated hospice team. A special thank you to her Worthington Country Club friends who took care of her as she battled her illness, especially Vicki Konieczko.
Friends and family are invited to attend her showing at Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home, 2950 N. High School Road, Speedway, Indiana the evening of Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Grace Community Church, 5504 E. 146th Street, Noblesville, Indiana at 10am. Burial services to immediately follow at Carmel Cemetery, 951 N. Range Line Road, Carmel, Indiana.
The family asks that donations be made to: Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
