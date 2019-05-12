Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Eaton Conservation Hall at The Conservancy of Southwest Florida
1495 Smith Preserve Way
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Conklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara N. and William P. Conklin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara N. and William P. Conklin Obituary
Barbara N. & William P. Conklin

Naples, FL

A Celebration of Two Lives Honoring

BARBARA N. AND WILLIAM P. CONKLIN

The Conklin - Curran - Leher Family cordially invites you to join them for a Memorial

Tribute to Barbara and Bill on Sunday, May 19th, at 3 p.m. in the Eaton Conservation Hall at The Conservancy of

Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way in Naples. Please bring your fondest memories as we celebrate the legacy of this most remarkable couple. For further

information, please call Carole Conklin Leher at 239-643-6375.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now