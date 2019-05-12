|
|
Barbara N. & William P. Conklin
Naples, FL
A Celebration of Two Lives Honoring
BARBARA N. AND WILLIAM P. CONKLIN
The Conklin - Curran - Leher Family cordially invites you to join them for a Memorial
Tribute to Barbara and Bill on Sunday, May 19th, at 3 p.m. in the Eaton Conservation Hall at The Conservancy of
Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way in Naples. Please bring your fondest memories as we celebrate the legacy of this most remarkable couple. For further
information, please call Carole Conklin Leher at 239-643-6375.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 12, 2019