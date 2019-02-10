Barbara N. Conklin



Naples, FL



Barbara Nicholson Conklin, 96, a happy resident of Orchid Terrace at Moorings Park in Naples, Florida, died on



February 1, 2019, at Avow



Hospice House after a brief illness. Mrs. Conklin was born in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of Howard and



Gertrude Nicholson.



Mrs. Conklin is survived by two daughters, Carole



Elizabeth and her husband Robert Leher, of Naples, and Barbara Anne and her husband, Thomas Curran of Wilson, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Rebecca Conklin and Cooper Leher; a sister, Irene Nicholson Dunbar of Iowa City, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, William P. Conklin. Barbara and Bill moved to Naples in 1976.



Mrs. Conklin graduated from Syracuse University, Class of 1944, with a major in Speech and Dramatic Art. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, Alpha Chapter; and Zeta Phi Eta, Speech Honorary. Her activities in Syracuse included Crouse-Irving Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and The Junior League. Barbara was a former President and 35-year member of the Central New York Girl Scout Council, and she served on the National Board of Directors of the Syracuse University Alumni Association. She was a member of Park Central Presbyterian Church and a member of its Circle O.



In Naples, Mrs. Conklin was an active volunteer in many organizations. Among those were The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, Naples Community Hospital Auxiliary, and The League Club. She served as President of the Naples Area Gamma Phi Beta Alumnae Club and was Chair of the Syracuse University Naples Alumni Club. Barbara served on the State Board of Directors of Prevent Blindness Florida and led the eye-testing teams at preschools throughout Collier County. The Conklins were members of the Royal Poinciana Golf Club in Naples, the Kenmure Country Club in Flat Rock, North Carolina, and the Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville, New York.



Affectionately known as "Grandy", Barbara is remembered for her sparking smile and kind words. Throughout her long life, her positive personality endeared her to family, friends, and volunteer colleagues. She delighted in the companionship of her aides: Francilia Francis, Gertha Pierre Louise, Jesulta Beaubrun, Farah Chery, Myssol Anilus, and Geraldine Bailey.



A reception celebrating Mrs. Conklin's life will be held in Naples during the weekend of May 18, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102.



Arrangements are under the direction of Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109. Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019