|
|
Barbara Rice Pulsifer
Naples, FL - Barbara Rice Pulsifer, age 89, of Naples, Florida, Rochester, NY, and Old Forge, NY, passed away in the early hours of May 14, 2020 from respiratory failure. She was born in Rochester, NY on May 30, 1930 to Donald and Magdalene (Ehmann) Rice. Barbara graduated from Brighton High School in 1948, and received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rochester in 1952. She taught first grade for three years at Rochester's Public School #46. Barbara married William Pulsifer on December 22, 1952, and in over 67 years of marriage they were never apart for more than a few days.
Barbara was proud to be considered the "matriarch" of the clan of over 520 people descended from Adam and Sophie Ehmann. She is predeceased by her brother Tom Rice and her 2 sisters, Rosemary Reid and Carol Norris. She is survived by her husband, William Pulsifer (92), and their seven children, Peter (Margaret) Pulsifer, James (Sherry) Pulsifer, Andrew Pulsifer, Mary Beth (Robert) Pszonak, Timothy (Jackie) Pulsifer, Ellen (David) Ervin, William (Kari) Pulsifer, Jr., grandchildren Libby, Daniel, Maggie, Brendan, Tessa, Thatcher, Matthew, Alana, Ben, Kathryn, Catie, Sarah, and Michael, great-granddaughter Amelia, and sisters-in-law Susanne Colson and Linda Ellis.
Barbara was a beautiful and devoted wife, loved her family and loved children. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Barbara raised 5 boys and 2 girls, and was always an optimist looking for the positive in every situation and person. She was loved by all, and was vital and active right up until her last days.
Funeral will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Church, Penfield, NY.
Please visit Barbara's Legacy page at: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/name/barbara-pulsifer-obituary?pid=196195706
Published in Naples Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020