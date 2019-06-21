|
|
Barbara Sloane Robbins
Petaluma, CA - Barbara Sloane Robbins felt blessed by her wonderful life of family, friends, work and travel. Born July 12, 1926 in New York, the only child of parents she adored, she was the first member of her family to graduate from college, the University of Michigan.
Married in 1948, Sloane had three children, Dawn-Dyanna Dhyanna, GB Hollerith, Joy Hollerith Regan and two grandchildren, Madelyn and Nicholas Curcio whom she loved very much. In 1975, she married her second husband, Ned "Robbo" Robbins, and blended families including his children: Waller Walker (Jeff), Mercer Robbins, Blaire Burke (Bob); and grandchildren Barney Walker and Blair Tarara (Tanino). Sloane and Robbo retired to Naples FL in 1980.
Sloane, ever inquisitive and multi-talented, enjoyed meeting new people and serving her community in various capacities. She served as Chairperson and Co-President on the International Relations committee for the League of Women Voters and was a founding member of the Philharmonic League in Naples. Sloane worked as an editor at Rand McNally, was co-owner of an antique sales/appraisals company and co-partnered a successful women-owned Estate Sale business. She offered her intelligence and vision to many organizations, including as initiator and first chairperson of the Model United Nations programs in south FL and as first woman president of the Naples Council on World Affairs.
Sloane passed away December 17, 2018 after a brief illness. She is loved and missed.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 21, 2019