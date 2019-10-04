|
Barbara Thomas
Fort Myers - Barbara Kay Thomas, 49, of Fort Myers, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 at Hope Hospice. She was born Dec. 8, 1969 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Merle Devon Thomas and Shirley Kay (Hartman) Thomas.
Barbara was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her son and embraced every moment with him. Barbara never missed a chance to cheer him on or brag about his accomplishments.
For the past 15 years Barbara worked as a cook and bus driver at Creative World Daycare in Estero, greeting the students with smiles and big hugs each and every morning. She gave parents peace of mind leaving for work knowing their kids were among loving hands.
She shared her love of food with the students and staff. Everyone had to have her recipe for tater tot casserole. She had a gift of getting children to eat foods they would never try at home.
She never needed an excuse to put on a tutu or bake some goodies. She enjoyed participating in charitable events and was always willing to help a person in need.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bertolo Andelino Calderon; her son who was her pride and joy, Andelino Eugene Calderon; her sister, Jo Anna Miller and her husband Craig; her brother, James Thomas and his wife Amanda and their three children Devon, Tempest and Emily; her sister in laws, Thelma, Maria and Angelina Calderon; her brother in law, Mario Calderon; her nieces and nephews, Kay Hunt (Nick), Jeremy Swift (Megan), John Swift, Justin Lopez and Nancy Lopez; her half-brother Brett Thomas and his wife Judy and their children Diedre (Jason) Dorsett and Rebecca Thomas; and her mother in law, Alejandra Calderon. Barbara was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Allen Thomas.
Arrangements are under the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Please join us to celebrate her life Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 between noon and 1 p.m. at Lamb of God Church, 19691 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. It will be a child friendly service.
In lieu of flowers, spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones, give someone a big hug or meet with a friend to catch up. That is what Barbara would wish for you.
Published in Naples Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019