|
|
Barry Michael Klein
Naples - BARRY MICHAEL KLEIN, 73, of Naples, Florida, died January 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Walsh-Klein. Cherished father of Jason A. Klein, Jacquelyn R. Wyatt and Jeffrey B. Klein. Loving brother of Janice Klein. Also survived by Linda's daughter and son-in-law Jill and Adam Lebert. Dear friend and trusted assistant Patricia Bugdalski.
Barry was a graduate of Oak Park High School class of 1964 and an Alumnus of Oakland University class of 1968. Barry was the former chairman of Barry M. Klein Realty Enterprises, LLC. And former member and past trustee of the International Council of Shopping Centers and served two terms as MI State director. He was a lifetime member of Grand Lodge Accepted Masons of Michigan (Perfection-Mosaic 530). He was active in government and community relations at Naples Heritage where he resided full time since 2010. Former member of East Naples Civic Association and former Collier County Planning Commissioner.
Barry's passion for Rockabilly music was instrumental in his becoming a columnist and member of The Rockabilly Hall of Fame for several years. His other beloved hobbies included wine collecting, wine vacations and wine tasting. He loved running and fitness and completed many half-marathons in Michigan and Florida. Even though it was often a frustrating hobby, he also loved to play golf.
Thank you to family and friends who have loved and supported us through our long journey with Alzheimer's disease.
Very special thank you to our caregivers at Villa at Terracina, Alzheimer's Support Network, Assisting Hands Home Care, Avow Hospice, Memory Care of Naples and John D. Campbell M.D.
Interment at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions may be directed to Oakland University, George R. & Helen Klein Memorial Scholarship Fund, John Dodge House, 507 Golf View Lane, Rochester, MI 48309 or Alzheimer's Support Network, 660 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 21, Naples, FL 34102, support.network. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020