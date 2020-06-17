Beatrice "Bea" Chereshkoff
Beatrice "Bea" Chereshkoff

Beatrice (Bea) Chereshkoff died June 1, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 93. Beatrice is predeceased by her husband Edward Sr. and her son Edward Jr. She is survived by her son Bruce, daughter Kim, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Bea left us love, laughter, friendship, and a dance. She will be missed.

A private memorial service for the family will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Bennett will officiate.

Friends are invited to visit at https://beachereshkoff.com




Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
501 East Main Street
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-682-2310
