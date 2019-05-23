Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Avenue
LaGrange, IL
Beatrice Helene (Johnston) Nelligan


1938 - 2019
Beatrice Helene (Johnston) Nelligan Obituary
Beatrice Helene (nee Johnston) Nelligan

Naples, FL

Beatrice Helene (nee Johnston) Nelligan, age 80, passed away suddenly, surrounded by family, on May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of 57 years to Joe, and loving mother of Mary Beth (Mark) Humenik, Susan (John) Breen, Joe Jr. (Katie) Nelligan, Mark (Lisa) Nelligan, Kathy (Eric) Harders, Meg (Kurt) Frehner, and Sheila (Greg) Adams.

Cherished "Grandbea" of Claire, Andrew (fiancé Lauren Madigan), Matthew, Connor, Liam, Tess & Maeve Nelligan; Peter & Philip Breen; Trevor & Bridget Nelligan; Will, Charlie & Sammy Harders; Greta, James & David Frehner; Patrick, Kathryn & Sarah Adams. Dear sister of Mary Kay (the late Ray) Carroll, and sister-in-law of the late Mary Therese Nelligan, Brendan (Denise) Nelligan, Ann (Don) Beese, Bill (Peggy) Nelligan, the late Frank (Denise) Nelligan, and Helen Flood. Fond godmother, aunt, and friend of many.

Bea was born to loving Irish immigrants, the late Richard and Mary Bridget Johnston on June 6, 1938 in Chicago, who taught her to value God, hard work, education, and family. Bea graduated from St. Clotilde Elementary School, Mercy High School and St. Xavier University. Devoted to her profession, Bea was a caring and compassionate Pediatric Nurse at The University of Chicago, Mercy Hospital, and the Chicago Board of Education.

Bea lived a life of faith that she instilled in all her family. She was an active parishioner of St. Francis Xavier in LaGrange, IL and St. William in Naples, FL, where she enjoyed being a Eucharistic minister to the homebound, volunteering at Immokalee Guadalupe Center, and attending daily mass with her faith families.

Raising her family was Bea's top priority, and she and Joe, the love of her life, did so with caring determination. Her seven children, their spouses, twenty grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren were the highlight of her life. Whether it was making family meals, cheering on her children and grandchildren at sporting events and activities, or hosting loved ones at their winter home in Naples, Bea was the devoted matriarch of her family who adored her. She truly will be missed.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2-9 pm, Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 24, 10am, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Avenue, LaGrange, IL. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Naples Daily News on May 23, 2019
