|
|
Beatrice Joyce Toland
Naples - Beatrice Joyce Toland died in Naples, Florida on July 16, 2019. She was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on April 24, 1924.
Bea grew up in a logging camp during the Great Depression. At an early age, she learned how to build a fire, plant a garden, and improve her life through education and determination. A member of the Greatest Generation she came of age during the Second World War. Learning became an integral part of her life and she moved to Detroit to study nursing and start a family.
A vacation to southwest Florida in 1955 changed her life. Leaving the harsh winters behind she moved her growing family to Naples, Florida. She was a pioneer. Naples was so small that the Post Mistress knew everybody's name and the mailman delivered from a bicycle. Beatrice kept busy. She raised her children, planted fruit trees in the yard, taught swimming every summer, and was an original member of the Sunshine Shufflers, a community square dance club.
Beatrice was one of the first nurses hired at Naples Community Hospital where she worked in the emergency room. She continued her education at Edison Junior College in Fort Myers, and graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She taught Health Science at Naples High School. She later earned a Masters of Nursing from the University of Florida. Leaving Naples for a time she moved to Columbus, Georgia where she taught Psychiatric Nursing, and helped to create a four-year nursing program at Columbus State University, when she retired she moved back to Naples. She enjoyed a long and eventful retirement, traveling, and volunteering with the American Red Cross. She went to New York City to help people in the immediate aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks. She saw hurricanes come and go, most notoriously hurricane Donna in September 1960.
Bea loved to travel, and saw much of North America from an RV. She visited other countries. Her life was filled with experiences and a love of learning. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, doing puzzles, and getting together with her family at the beach. Most of all she loved living in Naples.
Preceding her in death are her beloved traveling companion Litchard Toland; she also lived to mourn the loss of her sons, Frederick Theodore Decker, Gregory Scott Decker, and John William Hill.
She is survived by her daughter Betty Fries and husband Larry, her son James Decker and his wife Celia, step children Ray Toland (Laura), Adah Jones (Gordon), and Ruth Edna. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her grandchildren, Natasha McCabe, Dawn Fairchild, Freddy Decker, Jr., Holly Decker, Nic Decker-Bussey, Stacey Decker, Rosey Gibson, and Jeff Jones. She also leaves behind great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and the many friends she made wherever she went.
In Bea's memory, she would like everyone to do something to improve someone else's life, and to be nice to one another...because, "life is too short".
Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation & Burial Society.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019