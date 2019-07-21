|
Benjamin F. Briggs Jr.
Naples - Benjamin Franklin "Ben" Briggs Jr., 91, of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Formerly of Lawrenceville, NJ, he had been a resident of Southwest Florida since 1980. He was born March 2, 1928 in Pelham Manor, NY, the son of Dorothy (née Green) and Benjamin Franklin Briggs Sr.
Mr. Briggs was U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He devoted the majority of his life to Education, at Taft School, Lawrenceville School and Community School Naples. He also was involved in real estate and development at Windstar Community and Westinghouse Communities. Ben has left endowments to both Lawrenceville and Community School to continue his support of education.
Services will be private.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 21, 2019