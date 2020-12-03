1/1
Dr. Benjamin William Bova
Dr. Benjamin William Bova

Dr. Benjamin William Bova passed away on the morning of November 29th, 2020. He was a famous American author. He was 88yrs old.

He is survived by his wife Dr. Rashida Loya-Bova, Sister Barbara and five adopted children.

Ben was born in Philadelphia ("South Philly"). He graduated from South Philadelphia High School in 1949 (inducted into the hall of fame). Attended Temple University and received Masters and PhD. Degrees.

Dr. Bova was author of more than 200 works of science fiction, including short stories, essays, newspaper articles, nonfiction works and novels. He was the editor of Analog and editorial director of Omni magazines. He was president of National Space Society and the Science Fiction Writers of America.

Dr. Bova predicted a lot of happenings before they occurred, like race to the Moon, Sun Power via Satellites, discoveries of organic compounds in interstellar space, Virtual Reality and the internet, Human Cloning, Humans living on Mars, Stem Cell therapy, the discovery of ice and water on the Moon, Electronic Book Publishing, and Robot Police. These are reflected in his books.

Dr. Bova also received several achievement Awards including Isaac Asimov Memorial Award 1966; E.E. Smith Memorial Award; Lifetime Achievement Award of Arthur C. Clark Foundation 2005; John W. Campbell Award 2006; Robert A. Heinlein Award 2008; and Space Pioneer Award from National Space Society 2012. He was guest of honor at several science fiction conventions including the 58th World Science Fiction Convention 2000.

Ben was an extremely hard working and disciplined writer. Wrote even on his vacations. He had a great sense of humor, wisdom and wit. He will be missed by his fans, friends, and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, American Heart Association, and National Space Society.

Memorial services will be announced at a later safe date.




Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
