Bennard Crago "Ben" Benson
Naples - Bennard Crago "Ben" Benson, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Bentley Village Health Care Center in Naples, FL. He was born January 24, 1935 to Mary Crago and Maurice Benson in Pittsburgh, PA.
After graduating from High School in Wilmar, Minnesota he attended Carnegie Mellon University and graduated from Allegheny College where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. After his commission as a 2nd Lt. he married his college sweetheart, Mary Braglio and they spent the first years of their marriage at Wheelus Air Force Base in Tripoli, Libya.
Returning to Pittsburgh he joined Allegheny Engineering Co., a manufacturer's rep company for large volume heating and a/c equipment. He retired after 35 years as President/Owner. During that time the family lived in Peters TWP and Upper St. Clair. He was a member of St. Clair Country Club for over 30 years, enjoying golf and paddle tennis; he also served on the Board of Governors. He and Mary traveled extensively in the US and abroad, especially on many cruises with longtime friends. After spending winter vacations in Southwest Florida, enjoying sunshine and boating on the Gulf of Mexico, he and Mary became Florida residents, building a home in Pelican Landing in Bonita Springs and joining Pelican's Nest Golf Club. After 15 years and many new friendships, they moved to Bentley Village Life Care Community where Mary still resides.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Crago Greene. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Rita Benson; daughter, Joan (Charles MD) McConnell of Cincinnati, OH; son, Michael (Carol) Benson of Herndon, VA; 5 combined grandsons; and one granddaughter-in-law. Ben was a true gentleman, a loving husband and father and loyal friend. He will be dearly missed.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Naples, 370 Airport Pulling Road, Naples, FL 34104 or to the Allegheny College Annual Fund, 520 N. Main St, Meadville, PA 16335. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019