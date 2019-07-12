Services
Berna Dean Greenfield

Berna Dean Greenfield Obituary
Berna Dean Greenfield

- - Bee Dee (Berna Dean) Greenfield, 72, passed away on July 8, 2019. During her lifetime she never saw a stranger, only friends she had not met yet. She is survived by her husband, David Greenfield, daughter Corrie (Eric) Meador; Adam (Ellen), Rachel, Alyson, Yale Greenfield & grandchildren Eden & Rafi. A graduate of Missouri University, her careers included teaching, travel, tutoring. She enjoyed travel, swimming, golf, painting, sculpting & creating arts and crafts. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Naples Players, 701 Fifth Ave., S., Naples, FL 34102 will be appreciated.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 12 to July 14, 2019
