Dr. Bernard Fogel
Naples, FL
Husband, Father, Educator, Speech Pathologist and Band Leader
Dr. Bernard Fogel passed away
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 94 in Naples, Florida. Dr. Fogel leaves behind four sons and their spouses Randy (Clarita) of Fort Myers, FL, Robert (Ruth) of Bonita Springs, FL, David (Janet) of West Caldwell, NJ, and Douglas (John) of New York, NY and Asbury Park, NJ.
Dr. Fogel leaves behind five grandchildren, Constance Cesare of Howell, NJ, Laura Fogel of Wayne, NJ, Robert Fogel, Jr. of Austin, TX, David Fogel and Tracy Fogel of West Caldwell, NJ as well as two great grandchildren Robert T. Fogel and Samantha Cesare. Dr. Fogel was predeceased by his wife of 68 years Agnes A. Fogel (nee Yarosz), his parents Aaron and Helen Fogel, and his sister Florence Subin.
Bernard was born January 21, 1925 in Newark, NJ. As a child he moved to Brooklyn, NY. He served in the US Army during WWII and participated in D Day. After returning from the war he attended New York University where he met the love of his life Agnes Agatha Yarosz. They married in
1948 and resided in Newark, NJ and later moved to Glen Rock, NJ. He received his master's degree from Kean
College in Speech Pathology and his Ph. D in Education from
Kennedy Western University.
Bud, as he was affectionately known to many, was an English teacher in Rutherford NJ, and a Professor at Fairleigh Dickenson University School of Dentistry in Teaneck, NJ. In addition he had a private speech pathology practice and was a drummer and the band leader of The Buddy Foster Orchestra for many years. In 1987 Bernard and Agnes moved to Naples, FL where he continued to practice speech pathology. For many years Bud shared his time and talents with the Parkinson's Association of SW Florida where he started their speech program. Bud loved Naples and often said "Naples is the closest thing to heaven without being dead".
The family would like to thank the staff of
Brookdale for six wonderful years. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Association of SW Florida, 5926 Premier Way, Ste.
114, Naples, FL 34109 or Collier County Honor Flight, PO Box 8001, Naples, FL 34101.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019