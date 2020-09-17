1/1
Bernard Richard Davison
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Bernard Richard Davison

Naples - Bernard "Bernie" Richard Davison, age 91, of Marco Island, Florida passed away on August 19, 2020. "Bernie" was born August 9, 1929 in Jersey City, NJ to Katherine (Plunkett) Davison and James Davison.

Bernie retired from Cooper-Alloy and relocated to Marco Island, FL. He had a quick wit and a passion for golf.

"Bernie" is survived by his loving wife, Bette Angus-Davison; son Mark Davison of Iselin, NJ; step-daughter Cindi Tonkovich of Tom's River, NJ; 2 step-sons Harry and John Angus both of CA; grandson Christopher Davison; 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.

"Bernie" was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 1 step-grandson.

A funeral service for "Bernie" will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home Chapel, 577 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hodgesjosberger.com for the Davison family.




Published in Naples Daily News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home
577 E. Elkcam Circle
Marco Island, FL 34145
2393947573
Memories & Condolences
