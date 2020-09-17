Bernard Richard Davison
Naples - Bernard "Bernie" Richard Davison, age 91, of Marco Island, Florida passed away on August 19, 2020. "Bernie" was born August 9, 1929 in Jersey City, NJ to Katherine (Plunkett) Davison and James Davison.
Bernie retired from Cooper-Alloy and relocated to Marco Island, FL. He had a quick wit and a passion for golf.
"Bernie" is survived by his loving wife, Bette Angus-Davison; son Mark Davison of Iselin, NJ; step-daughter Cindi Tonkovich of Tom's River, NJ; 2 step-sons Harry and John Angus both of CA; grandson Christopher Davison; 4 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.
"Bernie" was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 1 step-grandson.
A funeral service for "Bernie" will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home Chapel, 577 E. Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, FL 34145.
