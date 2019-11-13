|
|
Bernard Thomas Flanagan
Naples - Bernard Thomas Flanagan (April 14, 1931-November 11, 2019) died peacefully in his sleep on Veterans Day. Predeceased by his parents and sole sibling (Joseph James), Bernie is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Ellen Boyd (Doyle), Bernice Burns (George), and Karin Flanagan, sons Thomas (Donna) and Stephen (Tracy), eleven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Born in Brooklyn to Irish immigrants Joseph and Mary (Corbett) Flanagan, Bernie met Mary Bell at the age of 13. He served his country as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War and, when it was over, returned to Brooklyn to propose to her. They were married in April of 1955, weeks after he joined the advertising sales team of the Wall Street Journal. After moving around the country for the WSJ in the early years, Bernie and Mary settled in Convent Station, NJ in 1966 where they raised their family and remained for 50 years.
Bernie spent 42 years with the Journal and parent company, Dow Jones, rising through the ranks to serve as Publisher of Barron's and President of the Magazine Group in the late 1970's, to Vice President of Marketing of The Journal from 1990 to 1994 and finally, VP of Dow Jones corporate marketing. He retired in 1996.
A big believer in the power of maintaining advertising spend during downturns, he persuaded Dow Jones to fund the award-winning Creative Leaders campaign, a series of interviews with the industry's top talent. In copy-dominant full-page ads, creative directors at the hottest agencies of their time shared their professional philosophies, success stories, the state of the business and their beliefs on how and why advertising works. He took the show on the road, visiting ad clubs all over the world with "A Meeting of the Minds", a panel discussion of all things advertising featuring these Creative Leaders.
He was very active in the advertising community, serving for many years on the boards of the Advertising Club of New York and the American Advertising Federation. As Chairman of the AAF in 1987, he was instrumental in helping defeat advertising tax initiatives at the state and national level. His fifteen minutes of fame occurred when his "ax the tax" rally captured national attention and was featured on the NBC Nightly News.
Bernie was inducted into AAF's Advertising Hall of Fame in 1999.
In the 23 years since retiring from Dow Jones, Bernie enjoyed spending time with his family in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Virginia and Florida, and could often be found in the stands of Little League games or school auditoriums for his grandkid's baseball games, talent shows, music recitals, theater productions and graduations. He loved to golf and play the piano and was an avid Yankees (only after his beloved Dodgers left Brooklyn) and Giants fan.
A private, family funeral will be held next week with a commemoration ceremony to be announced. Memorial donations in Bernie's name may be made to Avow Hospice, Inc. of Naples, FL or .
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019