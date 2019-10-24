Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Mayflower Congregational UCC Church
2900 County Barn Rd.
Naples, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church
835 Riverside Dr.
Torrington, CT
Bertha Elizabeth Lobdell

Bertha Elizabeth Lobdell Obituary
Bertha Elizabeth Lobdell

Naples - Bertha Elizabeth Lobdell was born on February 27, 1944 and in Torrington, CT to Edith A. (Moore) and Howard B. Guildford. She is survived by her husband of 30 years Arthur Lobdell of Naples, Florida. Bertha had two daughters from a previous marriage, Joy Place of CA. and Beth Hughes of VT. Her brothers Harvey Guildford of Torrington and Howard (Larry) Guildford of North Carolina, worked together with her at H.B. Guildford Inc. for many years. Bertha did inside sales and was the vice president of the firm.

She passed away suddenly on October 19, 2019 at her home in FL, while planning for upcoming anniversary cruises with Arthur. She graduated from Torrington High school and attended Northwest Community college as an evening student and achieved an associate degree in Accounting. Bertha enjoyed being with friends, family and everyone she met. Her activities found her at the First Congregational Church in Torrington CT and the Mayflower Congregational UCC Church in Naples FL, where she sang in the choir, attended bible studies and helped in raising funds. In the Torrington Church she became the treasurer.

She was also president of the local Farm Bureau of Litchfield, CT, a member of Four Corners Circle, Daughters or American Republic, volunteered at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in CT, and served as treasurer in Rivera Colony where she lived in Florida. Bertha was always reading, swimming, playing the piano, knitting, sewing or just walking with Art. When watching TV, her favorites were tennis and the UCONN basketball teams. Bertha and Art traveled the United States by car and flew to and cruised in many countries. The people she met in life will miss her greatly!

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 8 at 1 PM at the Mayflower Congregational UCC Church, 2900 County Barn Rd., Naples, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held on December 7, 11:00 am at the First Congregational Church, 835 Riverside Dr., Torrington, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Naples, FL or First Congregational Church in Torrington, CT.
Published in Naples Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
