Beth Hamilton
Naples - Beth Hamilton, 72, of Naples, passed away after a long struggle with cancer on August 19, 2019.
Beth was born in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Robert Morris University. She worked for 30 years at Leaseway Transportation in northeast Ohio while raising her son as a single mom. She retired to Florida in 2000 and enjoyed traveling. Beth was an avid reader and dog-lover. She became a passionate advocate for greyhound adoption and actively fought for abolishing greyhound racing.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Ellen Hamilton and brother Jim Hamilton. She is survived by her son Brian Wozniak and his wife April, two grandchildren Mason and Carson Wozniak, and her sister Leslie Hamilton.
A celebration of her life will be held at her residence on Saturday August 24th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in her name to Grey2K USA.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019