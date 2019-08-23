Services
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
For more information about
Beth Hamilton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
her residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Hamilton


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth Hamilton Obituary
Beth Hamilton

Naples - Beth Hamilton, 72, of Naples, passed away after a long struggle with cancer on August 19, 2019.

Beth was born in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated from Robert Morris University. She worked for 30 years at Leaseway Transportation in northeast Ohio while raising her son as a single mom. She retired to Florida in 2000 and enjoyed traveling. Beth was an avid reader and dog-lover. She became a passionate advocate for greyhound adoption and actively fought for abolishing greyhound racing.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Ellen Hamilton and brother Jim Hamilton. She is survived by her son Brian Wozniak and his wife April, two grandchildren Mason and Carson Wozniak, and her sister Leslie Hamilton.

A celebration of her life will be held at her residence on Saturday August 24th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in her name to Grey2K USA.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now