Services
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 624-5212
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Gulf Shore Church
25300 Bernwood Drive
Bonita Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethany Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethany Brawn Ross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bethany Brawn Ross Obituary
Bethany Brawn Ross

Port Charlotte, FL - Bethany Brawn Ross of Port Charlotte, FL passed away on June 22, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bethany was born in Newfane, NY and attended school in Lockport, NY. Bethany worked in managerial positions at Fresh Market and Earth Origins as well as other grocery and health food stores. She was also a member of Gulf Shore Life Center in Bonita Springs. Her hobbies were fishing, photography, painting, and studying the word of God. She touched many lives through her faith and cancer website.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Ross, stepchildren Benjamin and Nicholas Ross and beloved cat Amber. She was the daughter of Patricia (Gary) Johnston, sister of Barbara (Peter) Dio, Rev. Robert (Eleanor) Brawn, Wanda Brown, and Biff Brown. She was also predeceased by her father, Gerald (Gloria) Brawn and sisters Brenda (Tom) Cervi and stepsister Wendy Bogard.

A celebration of Bethany's life will be held Friday, June 28th at 1:00 PM at Gulf Shore Church, 25300 Bernwood Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Light refreshments and fellowship to follow service. In lieu of flowers, Bethany requested donations be sent to Gulf Shore Church for local missions.

To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now