|
|
Bethany Brawn Ross
Port Charlotte, FL - Bethany Brawn Ross of Port Charlotte, FL passed away on June 22, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bethany was born in Newfane, NY and attended school in Lockport, NY. Bethany worked in managerial positions at Fresh Market and Earth Origins as well as other grocery and health food stores. She was also a member of Gulf Shore Life Center in Bonita Springs. Her hobbies were fishing, photography, painting, and studying the word of God. She touched many lives through her faith and cancer website.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Ross, stepchildren Benjamin and Nicholas Ross and beloved cat Amber. She was the daughter of Patricia (Gary) Johnston, sister of Barbara (Peter) Dio, Rev. Robert (Eleanor) Brawn, Wanda Brown, and Biff Brown. She was also predeceased by her father, Gerald (Gloria) Brawn and sisters Brenda (Tom) Cervi and stepsister Wendy Bogard.
A celebration of Bethany's life will be held Friday, June 28th at 1:00 PM at Gulf Shore Church, 25300 Bernwood Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Light refreshments and fellowship to follow service. In lieu of flowers, Bethany requested donations be sent to Gulf Shore Church for local missions.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on June 27, 2019