Naples - Betsy B. Moulton, 99, of Naples, FL passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born in New York City on April 1, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Richard F. Babcock and Elisabeth S. Thompson. Betsy was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. (Bob) Moulton with whom she shared 62 wonderful years. During WWII she worked for the United States Army at Ft. Monmouth, NJ and then served in the U.S. Navy (WAVES) at Quonset Point, Rhode Island, where she met and married her boss in 1947. When Robert retired from the USN, they moved to Bloomington, IN so he could attend Indiana University. After graduation, they opened Treasure Aisle Card and Gift Shop and made many friends. In 1970 they moved to beautiful Naples, FL, where Betsy volunteered helping children at Shadowlawn Elementary School for over two decades. Always looking to help others, she enjoyed many years volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop and Lely Presbyterian Church. Betsy is widely known for loving and investing in people. Rarely one to forget a name, she loved knowing families, hearing family stories, meeting new people and investing in anyone who passed her way.
She was an especially loving parent to her four children and is survived by her sons, The Rev. Dr. Richard W. (Nancy) Moulton of Mount Dora, FL, R. Livingston Moulton, Frederick B. (Janis) Moulton of Sumter, SC and daughter, Margo Moulton (Bill) Snyder of Naples, FL; twenty grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her step-daughters, Carrie Moore and Gwen Fox, both of Shelbyville, IN and her younger sisters, Geraldine Boone, Alice Lloyd and Anne Bristow.
A celebration of her life will be held at The Club at Olde Cypress, 7165 Treeline Drive, Naples, FL on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with The Rev. Dr. Richard Moulton officiating.
She will miss you all. We know that she would want to say "Thank you" to all the wonderful people she met during her lifetime. She cherished your friendships. The family, in return, thanks you for investing in her and for loving her so well.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy's memory to a place very dear to our mother's heart: Lely Presbyterian Church, 110 St. Andrews Blvd. Naples, FL 34113 or please do something thoughtful for someone by carrying on her generous and giving spirit. God bless you all for making her life so special.
