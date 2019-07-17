Betsy Ruth Baker



Naples, FL - Betsy Ruth Baker, 93, of Eastham, MA and Naples, FL, passed away in Naples on Tuesday, July 9th, after a brief illness. Betsy was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was intelligent, adventurous, charismatic and generous and will always be remembered for her sparkling blue eyes, a trademark of the Baker family.



Born on January 18, 1926, in Medford, MA, Betsy was the daughter of the late Crosby F. and Ruth (Ellingwood) Baker. She graduated from Tufts University and received a Master's in Social Work from Boston University. Betsy bravely served in the American Red Cross during the Korean War. She was stationed in Japan and was part of the 8055th MASH unit in Korea where she provided invaluable communications support to the soldiers and their families back home.



Betsy was a school social worker in the Concord MA School District. After years of service, she retired to Cape Cod in 1988. It was here that she opened and managed a successful summer bed and breakfast in Eastham. Betsy's delicious blueberry pancakes ensured that satisfied guests continued to return to her B&B year after year!



Betsy developed an early love of the outdoors at the summer camp on Three Mile Island, Lake Winnipesaukee, NH that her parents managed. She was very active during retirement and loved the sandy beaches and outdoor lifestyle of Cape Cod. She enjoyed traveling, bicycling, playing bridge, golf and tennis, and attending the symphony and opera. Betsy was especially fond of spending time in Eastham with her beloved nieces and nephews, extended family and lifelong friends, picnicking on Coast Guard Beach, kayaking the Nauset Marsh, and hiking the trails of Fort Hill.



Betsy traveled the world and visited places such as Egypt, Japan and Israel. One of her fondest memories was an African safari excursion. She often shared amusing stories of her travels, particularly a bike and barge trip during the height of the Holland tulip season where she adeptly maintained pace with bicyclists 10 years her junior!



Betsy permanently moved to Florida and settled at the Vi at Bentley Village in Naples 10 years ago. There she continued her active social life and favorite outdoor activities. Lively cocktail and dinner parties with a wide network of cherished friends was part of her daily life. She loved art and often frequented the Baker Art Museum. Despite moving to Florida, she remained a devoted Boston Red Sox fan. It wasn't until just recently that she "cut back" by playing nine holes of golf instead of 18. Betsy was truly 93 years young!



Betsy is survived by her four nieces, Cynthia, Meredith, Elizabeth and Nancy, three nephews, Charles S. Jr., Roger and Jeffrey, and 14 great nieces and nephews.



Betsy was predeceased by her brother, Crosby F. Baker Jr. and sister, Barbara (Baker) McKenzie. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 27th, at 11:00 a.m. in the Palmetto Room at Bentley Village, 850 Retreat Drive, Naples.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Artis-Naples or The Conservancy of SW Florida. Published in Naples Daily News on July 17, 2019