|
|
Betty Green Anthony
Betty Green Anthony, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Naples, FL on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Born October 15, 1931, in Sebring, FL, she was the daughter of Jesse and Mattie Ruby Elliott McClelland. She was a member of Naples First Church of the Nazarene.
She loved to crochet and sew, but traveling was her favorite thing to do. Her family jokes that she "stayed on the road all the time." She also cherished her family, cooking for them and taking care of her grandchildren. She looked forward to family reunions and anytime the family would meet so everyone could be together. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends, but she has left a lifetime of memories for them to hold close to their heart.
A funeral service celebrating her life was held in Calhoun City, MS on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Pryor Funeral Home, followed by interment at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.
She leaves behind her daughters, Kathryn (Ron) Runner of Benson, AZ, and Gail (Rick) Whidden of Oxford, MS; sons, Howard (Debbie) Green of Oxford, MS, and Harold (Martha) Green of Naples, FL; stepchildren, Carla (Allen) Holliday of Glendale Springs, NC, and James R. (Tiny) Anthony of Lake Placid, FL; and grandchildren, Shawna Anderson, Staci Atchison, Amy Trussell, Tommy Green, Austin Green, Lisa Brady, Aaron Green, Sarah Flowers, Alex Green, and Brittney Whidden. She was also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Ray Green; second husband, Carl Anthony; three sisters, Lois Hunter, Eloise Reynolds, and Alice Foxworthy; brother, Wayne McClelland; and granddaughter, Sabrinna Runner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019