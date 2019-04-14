Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens
525 - 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 597-3101
For more information about
Betty Springer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Springer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo Springer


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jo Springer Obituary
Betty Jo Springer

Naples, FL

Betty Jo Springer died at Moorings Park in Naples, FL on 4/12/19 at the age of 96. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Lisle Allen Decker and Eliza Jane (Lila) Decker, longtime residents of Kansas City. She attended her neighborhood schools, James Elementary and Northeast High School, with her future husband, Edward William Springer, who lived in the same neighborhood.

They wed September 17, 1946 in Kansas City after Ed returned from his service as an 8th Air Force B-17 pilot in World War II. Ed's job with General Electric

transferred them away from Kansas City and their families to

Schenectady, Pittsfield, and St. Louis where their daughter Sheryl Lynn was born, and then back to Kansas City where Traci Ann was born. They continued moving with Ed's job to Minneapolis, New Canaan, Connecticut, Schenectady again, Wilton, Connecticut and Bridgeport, Connecticut before retiring in Naples, Cashiers, NC and Osterville, MA.

BJ spent most of her life caring for others. She had a lifelong passion for cooking, travel, reading,

needlepoint, movies, fashion and art. She was a wonderful fun

companion to her friends and family. She will be

remembered for her grace, humor, wit, intelligence, good cooking, perfect planning and can-do attitude. She and Ed enjoyed 60 years of marriage until he died in Naples in 2007. Her two daughters and their husbands, Sherri and Bill

Harmon of Cary, North Carolina, and Traci and Bob

Daniels of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts enjoyed a very close

relationship with BJ and will miss her deeply. She leaves a legacy of love for her immediate family, her six

grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the

Southwest Florida Nature Conservancy 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102. Condolences may be left online at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now