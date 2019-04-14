|
|
Betty Jo Springer
Naples, FL
Betty Jo Springer died at Moorings Park in Naples, FL on 4/12/19 at the age of 96. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Lisle Allen Decker and Eliza Jane (Lila) Decker, longtime residents of Kansas City. She attended her neighborhood schools, James Elementary and Northeast High School, with her future husband, Edward William Springer, who lived in the same neighborhood.
They wed September 17, 1946 in Kansas City after Ed returned from his service as an 8th Air Force B-17 pilot in World War II. Ed's job with General Electric
transferred them away from Kansas City and their families to
Schenectady, Pittsfield, and St. Louis where their daughter Sheryl Lynn was born, and then back to Kansas City where Traci Ann was born. They continued moving with Ed's job to Minneapolis, New Canaan, Connecticut, Schenectady again, Wilton, Connecticut and Bridgeport, Connecticut before retiring in Naples, Cashiers, NC and Osterville, MA.
BJ spent most of her life caring for others. She had a lifelong passion for cooking, travel, reading,
needlepoint, movies, fashion and art. She was a wonderful fun
companion to her friends and family. She will be
remembered for her grace, humor, wit, intelligence, good cooking, perfect planning and can-do attitude. She and Ed enjoyed 60 years of marriage until he died in Naples in 2007. Her two daughters and their husbands, Sherri and Bill
Harmon of Cary, North Carolina, and Traci and Bob
Daniels of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts enjoyed a very close
relationship with BJ and will miss her deeply. She leaves a legacy of love for her immediate family, her six
grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the
Southwest Florida Nature Conservancy 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102. Condolences may be left online at www.hodgesnaplesmg.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019