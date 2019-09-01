|
Betty L. Stango
Naples - Betty L. Stango made her way home on August 22, 2019. For those who knew her graciousness, she made a friend in all those she met and will be missed. She was born July 13, 1926 in Medina, New York. Betty first worked for Curtis Wright as a drafter in high school and went on to work for Western Union, relocating to Seattle, Washington. There she met James J. Stango SR, her husband of 64 years, who was stationed there in the U.S.Navy. After WW II, they resided in Waterbury, CT until 1971 when they moved to Naples FL. Betty was a medical secretary at the Naples Medical Center from 1971 to 1989. They were blessed with four children. Jamie JR, Michael, Audrey and Paula. She is predeceased by her husband James SR and son Jamie JR. Betty is survived by her children Michael Stango, Audrey Sirignano, and Paula Terry. Her grandchildren, Amy Loecsher, Angelo Stango, Jami Crow and Michael Woodward. Four great grandchildren; Isabella and Reid Loecsher, Kira and Ronnie Crow. In lieu of flowers, contributations can be made to The Conservancy of Southwest Florida.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019