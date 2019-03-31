Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church,
8210 Cypress Lake Drive
Ft. Myers, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
8210 Cypress Lake Drive
Ft. Myers, FL
Betty Rita Heller, 81, of Estero, FL, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Formerly of Marcellus, NY, she had been an Estero

resident for the last fifteen years. She was born July 29, 1937 in Mount Vernon, NY, the daughter of Constantine M. and Mary (nee Plevretes)

Solomos.

Betty graduated from

Syracuse University in 1959 with a Bachelor's in Psychology. Freshman year she met Joe and they went on to marry in June 1962. Betty and Joe were not only life partners, but best friends for 60 years. Betty was a Personnel Director for several hospitals in the NYC Metro area. Betty truly lived life to the fullest enjoying

eating out with friends and family, caring for her dog,

reading, arranging flowers, and painting with watercolors. Betty was an active member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society at her church along with her sister.

Mrs. Heller was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Edward Heller on February 25, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Athena K. Fisk of Ft. Myers, FL; her brother-in-law, Richard J. (Judith) Heller of Niskayuna, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass for Mr. and Mrs. Heller will be celebrated Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive, Ft. Myers, FL 33919. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial

contributions be made to the , .

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019
