Beverley Page "B.P." French



52, of Naples, Florida died August 3, 2020.



She is survived by her mother, Mildred Davis French of Naples, FL, two sisters, Mildred "Mollie" Boyd French of Naples, FL, and Frances French Schuma and her husband John Michael Schuma, of Richmond, Virginia, as well as a niece, Mollie Flynn Schuma, and nephew, Carter French Schuma. She was preceded in death by her father, William Coleman French. She is also survived by Susan King French, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as an impressive number of special friends.



B.P. was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends. She will be best remembered for her cheerful smile, infectious laugh, and kindness to others.



A memorial celebration will be held at a later date when Beverley Page's family and friends are able to be together to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Twenty-Four Hour Club of Naples, Inc., 1509 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109 or Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954.









