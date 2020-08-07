1/1
Beverley Page "B.p." French
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverley Page "B.P." French

52, of Naples, Florida died August 3, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Mildred Davis French of Naples, FL, two sisters, Mildred "Mollie" Boyd French of Naples, FL, and Frances French Schuma and her husband John Michael Schuma, of Richmond, Virginia, as well as a niece, Mollie Flynn Schuma, and nephew, Carter French Schuma. She was preceded in death by her father, William Coleman French. She is also survived by Susan King French, many loving aunts, uncles and cousins as well as an impressive number of special friends.

B.P. was happiest when she was surrounded by family and friends. She will be best remembered for her cheerful smile, infectious laugh, and kindness to others.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date when Beverley Page's family and friends are able to be together to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Twenty-Four Hour Club of Naples, Inc., 1509 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109 or Southside SPCA, P.O. Box 66, Meherrin, VA 23954.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved