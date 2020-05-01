|
|
Beverley S. Malamud
Beverley S. Malamud was born on September 8, 1928 in the Bronx, New York. She passed away at the age of 91 on March 27th, 2020 in Canterbury Nursing Home, Cedar Grove, N.J. She had previously resided in Naples, Florida.
Beverley is survived by her two daughters, Hillary Wiegand of Totowa, N.J. and Shari Pacer of Naples, Florida as well as Bev's sister, Phyllis Rones of Marlton, N.J. Beverley is also survived by her grandson Adam Lowell and his wife Holly and her great grandchildren Trevor and Tatum Lowell of West Des Moines, Iowa. Close nephews and nieces survived by Bev are Henry and Kathy Rones and Amanda and Matthew Rones. Clifford Rones and his children Alex and Jack Rones.
Beverley attended New York University. She became a Sales Rep for Digital Equipment Company and won many awards for her work.
Beverley will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Published in Naples Daily News from May 1 to May 3, 2020