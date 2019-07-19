|
Beverly Ann Purcell Ward
Pinellas Park - Beverly Ann Schur Purcell Ward, 85, passed peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, surrounded by her family whom she loved so much. Beverly was born September 09, 1933 in Irvine, New Jersey.
Prior to moving to Pinellas Park, Beverly resided in Naples, Florida for 40 years where she owned her own Antique store The Country Cupboard. Beverly also worked at the Sausage Haus and Walgreens in Naples and St. Petersburg, Fl.
Beverly is survived by daughters Cynthia Nally of St. Petersburg, FL, Stacey Purcell of Gulfport, FL, Paula Purcell of Marina del Rey, CA, Grandson Robert Nally, Great Granddaughter Lexi Nally and her brother, Alfred Richard Schur. Beverly is proceeded in death by her parents Alfred and Elsie Schur and her son, Montgomery Richard Purcell.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News on July 19, 2019