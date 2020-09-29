Beverly Jean (Geckler) Davis



Went to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior on August 9, 2020.



She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Beverly was born in North Industry, Ohio on May 9, 1931.



She graduated from Canton South High School in 1949 and retired from Jackson Local School District in 1991. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, and parents Donald and Evelyn Geckler and a sister Shirley Gragg.



Beverly was a member of McDonaldsville United Methodist Church North Canton, Ohio before joining New Hope Ministries Church in Naples, Florida in 2004. She is survived by her "Beloved" Family of 4 children: James Mark Davis and wife Carol of Highlands Ranch, CO; Laurie Lee Franz of Massillon, OH; Sherrie Marie Morkunas and husband Peter of Naples, FL; and Valerie Jean Wilson and Michael of Naples, FL.



5 Grandchildren: Ian Joseph Franz and wife Ruth; Kevin Richard Davis and wife Virginia; Karl James Morkunas and wife Daria; Paula Jean Hahne and husband Brendan; and Alisha Mary Franz.



7 Great Grandchildren: Aidan, Pearce, Gavin Franz; Brayden, Kennedi Ewell; and Harper, Paige Davis.



2 sisters and 2 brothers: Darlene Locke of Sidney, OH; Marlene and husband Bob Lewis of Canton, OH; Donald Geckler of Naples, FL; and Pastor Samuel Geckler and wife Alice of Michigan City, IN.



Beverly was an amazing woman who's love and personality sparkled wherever she went.



Beverly and husband Tom lived at Willowdale Lake North Canton, Ohio for 40 years with nothing but great happiness with family, friends and wonderful memories.



Service is scheduled for October 3, 2020 at New Hope Ministries 7675 Davis Blvd. Naples FL @11:00 AM.









