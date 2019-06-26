Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Jay "Bill" Martin


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Jay "Bill" Martin Obituary
Billy "Bill" Jay Martin

Avon Park - December 6, 1946-June 2, 2019

Bill J. Martin, 72, passed away June 2, 2019. Bill worked in the flooring industry for many years retiring from Hadinger Flooring then move to Sebring, Florida. Bill attended Indiana University and was an accomplished organist. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Bill was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and friend to all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife Marcia; children Jeremy Martin and Jodee Banter; 6 grandchildren and his furry friend Garfield.

Proceeding him in death are his parents William and Olive Martin and Grandson Corey Lattimore.

Bill was laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Donations can be made to http://www.gofundme.com
Published in Naples Daily News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.