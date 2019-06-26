|
Billy "Bill" Jay Martin
Avon Park - December 6, 1946-June 2, 2019
Bill J. Martin, 72, passed away June 2, 2019. Bill worked in the flooring industry for many years retiring from Hadinger Flooring then move to Sebring, Florida. Bill attended Indiana University and was an accomplished organist. Bill was a veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam conflict. Bill was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and friend to all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife Marcia; children Jeremy Martin and Jodee Banter; 6 grandchildren and his furry friend Garfield.
Proceeding him in death are his parents William and Olive Martin and Grandson Corey Lattimore.
Bill was laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Donations can be made to http://www.gofundme.com
Published in Naples Daily News on June 26, 2019