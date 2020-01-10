|
Bob McGrath
January 19, 2009
My Dearest Bob,
11 years ago you made your final flight and flew away to your peaceful and final resting place leaving me with an ache and emptiness in my heart that never goes away. I think of you and miss you every day and will cherish forever the memories of our 46 years together and the beautiful life you gave me. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal. Love always, Kathy
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 19, 2020