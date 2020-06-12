Bobby S. Johnson
Naples - On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Bobby Johnson, loving husband and son, passed away at age 44.
Bobby was born on 1/29/76 in Abilene, TX to Dara & Shymala Johnson and was raised in Kansas. He went to U of Kansas and received his MD from St. Christopher's in Britain. He attained his Internal Medicine degree and practiced in IL, TX, and FL. He married Nisha Yoyakey Johnson on 5/25/2013. He has been a proud NCH hospitalist for the past 6 years.
Bobby's passions were music, fishing, and cars. His adventurous side took him to many places where he enjoyed swimming, snorkeling, and new experiences, especially with Starbucks in hand. His quiet, yet warm persona made all who met him feel his generous and loving nature.
Bobby is survived by his wife, parents, sisters & brother in law, and a niece. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13th 2020 at Cornerstone UM Church (8200 Immokalee Rd., Naples FL 34119) at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please send offerings to cornerstonenaples.org/ (please label Bobby scholarship fund) or mail to church address listed.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.