Bonnie Jean Read

Piper City, IL - Bonnie Jean Read, 87, of Piper City, IL passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, IL. She was born August 12, 1932 in Chatsworth, IL, the daughter of Paul and Bernice (Marxmiller) Lange. She married Robert Read on June 24, 1950 in Chatsworth, IL and he preceded her in death on December 23, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn and John Lange; one grandson, Andrew Read; one nephew; and two nieces.

She is survived by two sons, Robert (Sue) Read of Piper City, IL and Gary (Lynn) Read of Roberts, IL; three grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Read of Onarga, IL, Craig Read (girlfriend, Jessica) of Fort Collins, CO and Erin (Max) Donner of Mahomet, IL; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton and Teagan Read of Onarga, IL and Miles and Millie Donner of Mahomet, IL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Read was a member of the Piper City United Methodist Church, Piper City American Legion Auxiliary, Naples, FL Moose Lodge, Piper City Home Extension, and Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Oshkosh, WI and Lakeland, FL. Bonnie wintered in Florida for 30 years and enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, softball, sewing, crafting, and baking.

A graveside service will be held at Brenton Twp. Cemetery in Piper City, IL at a later date. Rev. Liz Reis will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Piper City United Methodist Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, IL.

knappfuneralhomes.com
Published in Naples Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
