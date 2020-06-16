Bonnie Jeanne Caulfield
Bonnie Jeanne Caulfield died at her home in Naples Florida on April 28, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born in Middletown, Connecticut on September 29, 1949 to parents Lorraine Elva Mason and Jean Vincent Caulfield, who predecease their daughter.
She attended school in Southington Connecticut where she volunteered at the local hospital and was a much sought-after babysitter. She graduated from Southington High School and then began as a student at Southern Connecticut State College. She transferred to Central Connecticut State College where she earned a BS in Accounting. She worked after graduation, first at Stanley Works and then moved to Jersey City, NJ to work for Hyperion where she enjoyed a long career with such complex accounts as Tiffany's and Sotheby's. She moved on to Pinnacle Group Worldwide and worked as a senior consultant at Titan Technology Partners before retiring to Florida, where she became active in the beautiful area she chose to live, even becoming an avid birdwatcher.
Her successful career allowed her to travel, which was one of her great joys, and her safari in Africa was a highlight of many such trips.
Bonnie was very generous and had a giving heart as her family and friends can attest. She volunteered her time and donated to many causes, Kiva.org, American Red Cross, and Wounded Warrior Project were among her favorites. Her amazing bread recipe that she brought to many friend's dinner parties, was one of the many she perfected and left behind to be shared by others.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Rand of New Jersey, her brother in law, George Rand and her four nephews, as well as a large extended family scattered across the country.
Gallagher American Family Funeral Home in Fort Meyers, Florida handled the arrangements due to the quarantine mandate. Her family asks that donations be made in her name to one of the organizations she favored.
"I am standing upon the seashore. A ship, at my side, spreads her white sails to the moving breeze and starts for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength. I stand and watch her until; at length, she hangs like a speck of white cloud just where the sea and the sky come to mingle with each other.
Then, someone at my side says, "There, she is gone." Gone where? Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast, hull and spar as she was when she left my side. She is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port. Her diminished size is in me—not in her. And just at the moment when someone says, "There, she is gone," there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!" --Luther F. Beecher
