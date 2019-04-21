|
|
Bonnie Lynn Nugent
Naples, FL
Bonnie Lynn (Weidman) Nugent B. October 15, 1928, Chicago, IL to Richard Charles and Bonnie Rosalie (Wray) Weidman, D. March 17, 2019, Naples, FL. Loving sister to Dorothy Cheryl Weidman. Vibrant, caring mother to
Cynthia Nugent Hart (John), and Dale Alan Nugent (Liz), Adoring grandmother to: John Daniel Hart, Laura Nugent Hart Gillespie, Elinor Hart Murarova (Joe Murar), Colin William Hart (Ashlee),
Katherine (Katie) Elizabeth, Ana Elise, Daniel John, and John (Jack) Richard Nugent. Great-grandmother to Sophia Kate Hart and Jozef Murar. Pre-deceased by beloved husband D. Eugene (Gene) Nugent, son Mark Alan, brothers-in-law Bernard Nugent, and Henry Claeson, grandson-in-law Trevor Gillespie. Bonnie grew up in Gladstone Park, IL and was in Taft High Schools Class of January 1946. At age 13, she met Gene who wooed her playing trumpet at school dances. "He would take a break while the band played "Stardust", so he could dance with me." At Taft, she was a member of the informal club "The Grapefruit Girls" whose motto was "One squeeze, and you get it in the eye". She attended MacMurray College and Northwestern University, graduating in three years as an elementary educator. Shortly thereafter, she embarked on what she believed to be the most valuable career for a woman, raising three children, and occasionally took a job as a substitute teacher. In 1973, she moved to Minnesota. Her husband soon thereafter became President of Pentair and, when needed, she gladly did extra for him at home and as his supporting spouse at corporate functions. She led the Mark A. Nugent Medical Research Foundation for years after her son's untimely death. Throughout her life, she was passionate about politics and in the later years of her retirement served as the President of Eagle Forum chapters in both Minnesota and Florida. In this role, she conquered her fear of public speaking, a major personal
victory for her. Bonnie loved nothing more than being with her entire family and would twist a few arms to make sure that all would attend special events. She was ever a cheerleader for her grandchildren. When they were young, she would take them on "animal safari's" around her home in Minnesota to see the wildlife. As they grew, she always wanted to help them...especially with wisdom on how to deal with their inevitable trials. Bonnie enjoyed bridge, pontoon boat rides, being in the mountains, skiing - both downhill and cross country, sailing, and golfing. She loved to write and has created an impressive library of poems, articles, short stories and family history for future
generations. She took great pride in how she presented herself - hair, make-up, clothing, and "accessorizing" were always top notch throughout her entire life. She would always coach those around her "You can never be
overdressed" and as a result, she was often a notably
beaming presence wherever she was. Bonnie, along with her
husband Gene received honors from Northwestern
University, the University of Minnesota and United Hospital for their charitable works. Memorial Services: Saturday, April 27, 1:00PM at Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108. Second service to be held on Saturday, June 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials: Memorials (In memory of Bonnie L. Nugent) please to any of these organizations that Bonnie loved:
Children's Hospital Association Inc. (North Oaks Guild II), 347 North Smith Avenue, Suite 501, St. Paul, MN 55102, Courage Kenny Foundation, 3915 Golden Valley Road, Minneapolis, MN 55422, Habitat for Humanity International, 121 Habitat Street, Americus, GA 31709-3498, or Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Parkway S, Suite 100, San Antonio, TX 78232. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019