Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
Bradford Smith


1962 - 2019
Bradford Smith Obituary
Bradford Smith

Minneapolis, MN - Bradford Smith, 57, passed away on July 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN after a long battle. He was born in Portland, ME on February 1, 1962, the son of Christopher and Gail Smith.

Brad spent his childhood growing up in Portland. After graduating from Cheverus High School, he worked installing carpet in Maine. He then excelled in sales of carpet and flooring for Hadinger Flooring in Naples, FL. After retiring, he moved to Webster, WI, spending the last six years there.

Brad loved to spend time with his kids and when not with them, you would find him out on the boat with a line in the water.

He was predeceased by his mother. Gail Smith and his sister, Kelly Smith, Brad is survived get his two daughters, Jessica and Malainey Smith, his sons, Mason and Milo Smith, his father and stepmother, Christopher and Kathy Smith of Bentley Village, his brothers Dan and Kevin Smith of North Carolina and Naples and Christopher Smith of Portland.

To view Brad's memorial page, or share an online condolence, please visit ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Published in Naples Daily News from July 13 to July 14, 2019
