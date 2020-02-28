|
Brenda Hawkins
Naples - Longtime Naples resident Brenda Hawkins died Jan. 21, 2020, now reunited with her beloved daughter Kylie in heaven.
Born March 16, 1951 to John and Elsie Hawkins in Auburn, Alabama, Brenda grew up in Oxford, Ohio. She is a graduate of Talawanda High School and Miami University with a bachelor's degree in education and an associate degree in art.
She came to Naples in 1978 to work as editor of Doris Reynolds' Naples Now magazine. Prior to that, she taught school in Vero Beach, FL and wrote for Indian River Life magazine. Over the next 40-plus years, she wrote for the Naples Daily News, Collier Citizen, Florida Weekly, e'Bella, among other print publications. She also worked in radio with Station Q96.
Brenda was a serious and dedicated writer. She was working on an article for a weekly publication the day she was admitted to the hospital just prior to her death. Her writing awards included First Place, Feature Story, Marco Island Eagle, and First Place, General Excellence, Collier Citizen, from the Florida Press Association Better Weekly Newspaper Contest. The Humane Society Naples also honored Brenda for her Naples Daily News article, "Speak For Those That Cannot Speak for Themselves."
A vocal conservative, Brenda was passionate about education, military service and politics. She had a big heart and gave generously of her time to a number of local charities including Promaid, the Family Crisis Closet and "For Pitz Sake," a pit bull rescue fund that she established at the Community Foundation in honor of her daughter Kylie Steel Hawkins.
Even amid life struggles with her daughter's death, her own health and finances, Brenda kept an upbeat attitude, epitomized on her specialty license plate, which read, "IM FINE."
Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter and sister Anne Hawkins. She is survived by her mother Elsie C. Hawkins, father John A. Hawkins, brothers John A. Hawkins, Jr. (Kathleen) and Michael W. Hawkins; nieces Jessica Rae Hawkins, Krystal Lynn Hawkins Kepler, nephews John Alexander Hawkins, Justin Travis Hawkins, great nieces Ayla Jade Flint and Addalyn Faith Flint; uncle Harold Higgins, numerous cousins, as well as her cherished miniature dachshunds Mandy and Moose, and Kylie's rescue pit bull Minnie.
A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 6, at East Naples United Methodist Church, 2701 Airport Road South, Naples, 34112. Donations in her memory can be made to the For Pitz Sake Fund at the Community Foundation of Collier County.
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020